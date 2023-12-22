"I'll be looking like a UFC fighter" - Andre Russell opens up on his fitness goals in lead-up to 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has jokingly vowed to look like a UFC fighter when his country participate in the home T20 World Cup next year. The veteran cricketer suggested that the recent T20I series win over England was quite a critical step in their preparation of the showpiece event, which is likely to begin on June 4.

Russell returned to international cricket in the five-match T20I series against England and played an integral role in giving the Caribbean side a 3-2 victory. The Jamaican finished as the highest wicket-taker for the hosts, picking up seven scalps in five games at an average of 28.13. His economy rate was a worrying 10.46, but it was a high-scoring rubber for the most part.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Russell said he remains confident of the West Indies giving teams a massive run for their money in the World Cup.

"I'll be in better shape, to be honest: I'll be looking like a UFC fighter. This series win means so much. It [makes me] want to push myself to the limit. have a lot of cricket to play and that's good. When you're playing cricket and in competition, your body is active and you're not just sat at home waiting for the World Cup. We are definitely going to give some teams a good, good run for their money in the World Cup."

The biggest positive from the series win was Russell retaining his powerful striking ability with the bat. The 35-year-old maintained a strike rate of 169.35, with a highest of 51.

"It just makes me stronger" - Andre Russell on criticism and pressure

Andre Russell played in the 2021 T20 World Cup. (Credits: Twitter)

The seam-bowling all-rounder stated that he remains focused on entertaining the fans to the fullest and stressed the need for recovery to be at his best in the T20 World Cup. He added:

"Fans won't know that, but I still get the pressure and the backlash and all of that. It just makes me stronger. I love my Caribbean fans and I know they are passionate about the game, and when we're messing up, they will be on our backs. I want to make sure that I do the necessary recoveries, drink a lot of coconut water and get my body right - massages, and all of that. That's what I did to really be able to come in the last game, bowl three overs for 30-odd runs [37] - and then today was exceptional from all the bowlers."

With the series tied at 2-2, the West Indies clinched the deciding fifth T20I by chasing down 133 with four wickets to spare.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.