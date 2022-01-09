"I'll probably take a sleeping tablet to help me go to bed" - Devon Conway after reaching 99* at stumps

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has said that he would require a sleeping pill to get some sleep after finishing day one of the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on 99. Conway reflected on a productive day for the hosts, lauding Tom Latham and Will Young for setting the tone.

Bangladesh, who won the toss in Christchurch and elected to field first, toiled for 90 overs as they managed only one wicket. The hosts dominated proceedings, ending the day at 349-1, with captain Tom Latham unbeaten on 186. Along with his fellow left-hander, Conway has strung up an unbeaten 201-run partnership.

Conway, who will start day two eyeing a third Test hundred, acknowledged his nervousness on the cusp of a milestone. However, the 30-year old thinks New Zealand had a day to savour from ball one after losing the toss.

"A bit nervous, naturally, but I'll probably take a sleeping tablet to help me go to bed. It was special, especially considering the fact we lost the toss. The way Tommy Latham and Will Young went about their business early doors was pretty special and Tommy Latham was just outstanding to bat throughout the day. I was really grateful to bat alongside him and contribute. It was a good day all around," the 30-year old said, as quoted by nzherald.co.nz.

New Zealand made one change after their stunning defeat in the first Test in Mount Maunganui, bringing in Daryl Mitchell for Rachin Ravindra. The hosts were in command from the get-go, as Latham and Young threaded a 147-run stand for the opening wicket.

"I came in facing the spinner first up; it's not normally something I'm used to" - Devon Conway

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 1

Conway, who arrived in the 38th over, admitted it was a different situation to face a spinner first-up, but he fared well against Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The South African-born player added in this regard:

"It was a little bit different. I came in facing the spinner first up; it's not normally something I'm used to, but I tried to build up the courage to come down the wicket and put him over the top. Thankfully I middled it and that allowed them to push mid-on and mid-off back to alleviate a little bit of pressure."

Conway opened his account with a boundary and smashed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six in the 43rd over.

After losing the first Test by eight wickets, the Black Caps need to win in Christchurch to level the two-match series

