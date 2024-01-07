"I’ll have to speak with the wife first"- David Warner' hilarious reply to coaching ambitions after Test retirement

Veteran Australian opener David Warner played his last Test match against Pakistan in Sydney and has called time on a truly incredible career in the longest format of the game.

While he agreed that he had intentions of doing a bit of coaching sometime down the line, Warner hilariously said that he would need to discuss it with his wife as he wanted to give his family enough time post-retirement.

Here's what David Warner told the reporters about his coaching ambitions:

“Yeah, I’ve got ambitions later down the track to potentially coach; I’ll have to speak with the wife first to see if I’m allowed a few more days away."

Warner also opened up on his aggressive body language and sledging on the field, especially during his early cricketing days. He added:

“When I came into the team, the way that I went about it on the field was to get in people’s faces, to upset them and to get them off their rhythm when they’re batting. I was moulded into being that person. From my perspective, I felt that I could still give the same energy on the field without actually having to get into that battle with the opposition."

David Warner believes aggressive sledging will eventually vanish

One of the main reasons why David Warner has always attracted polarizing opinions is the heated exchanges that he had with opposition players, be it on or off the field. However, he believes that with time, there will only be place for banters.

On this, he stated:

"I don’t think you’ll see that kind of sledging or anything like that anymore. I think it’ll be just like a bit of laughter, a bit of banter, like me and Shaheen (Afridi). I think that’s probably the way forward. I don’t think you’ll see that old aggression again."

Warner continued:

“It will change. In five, ten years’ time, if I am coaching, I think the whole dynamic will be changing, and it’ll be about more about cricket specifics and how you’re winning games, and not about how you get on the skin of batsmen when you’re out there."

After a controversial start to his final Test series with Mitchell Johnson questioning whether Warner deserved a farewell, it was truly a fitting end to a remarkable career.

The southpaw amassed 299 runs in six innings, with the best knock of 164 in the first Test at Perth. Overall, he compiled 8,786 runs in 112 Test matches, comprising 26 centuries and 37 fifties.

