"I'll be watching on the TV on Friday morning" - Sam Curran on IPL 2023 mini-auction

England cricketer Sam Curran said he is looking forward to the IPL auction, which is set to take place on December 23 in Kochi. The left-arm seamer stated that he would be watching the event from the comfort of his home on his television.

Curran is likely to be one of the most in-demand cricketers in the mini-auction due to his role as a bowling all-rounder. The Surrey all-rounder was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, picking up 13 wickets in six matches at 11.38. He returned with figures of 4-0-12-3 in the final to win the Player of the Match award.

ICC @ICC



13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩



Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances



#T20WorldCup Player of the #T20WorldCup Final13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances Player of the #T20WorldCupFinal 💪13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances 😍#T20WorldCup https://t.co/LD2xHaA5UL

Speaking to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast, Curran, who has played for the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, said:

"I'll be watching on the TV on Friday morning, I guess. And then when your name comes up you're like keep the paddle up mate!"

The 24-year-old went on to credit captain Jos Buttler for his T20 World Cup success, stating that the keeper-batter wanted him to bowl in all three phases and backed him fully. He said:

"In Pakistan, Jos actually invited me to his room for like a chat. He was basically, like, 'You know, you're going to open how do you feel bowling in these scenarios? I really back you.' It was more that he wanted me to bowl in all three phases. Previously, I was probably more of a new-ball bowler.

"Moeen and Jos mostly would probably be saying, 'Okay, if you're confident now, we are backing you all the way. I'm a massive believer in going on gut feel and gut instinct."

Curran had one of the best economy rates in the tournament, conceding runs only at 6.52 runs per over. The semi-final clash against India was when the youngster proved a tad expensive, finishing with figures of 4-0-43-0.

"I'd love to be part of that environment" - Sam Curran

Sam Curran in action during India-England Test in 2021. (Credits: Getty)

The left-arm bowler also expressed his willingness to return to the Test side and play the exciting brand of cricket that skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have triggered. He added:

"I'd love to be part of that environment. I haven't played under Stokes or McCullum but the way they've been playing is amazing. I got injured last year, where it probably ruled me out of all red-ball cricket really this summer.

"So, I haven't played much red ball. I think just watching the team, it probably suits similar to the style I like to play it is very attacking."

ICC @ICC



LIVE bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind10 All out! Sam Curran's 78 salvages England's innings and pulls the hosts to 246 - can they make inroads into India's line-up in the 15 minutes before stumps? #ENGvIND LIVE All out! Sam Curran's 78 salvages England's innings and pulls the hosts to 246 - can they make inroads into India's line-up in the 15 minutes before stumps?#ENGvIND LIVE ➡️ bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind10 https://t.co/IvXdk8KXPi

Under Stokes and McCullum, England have won nine out of their ten Tests and recently swept Pakistan 3-0 in their tour of the Asian nation.

Poll : 0 votes