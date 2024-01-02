"I am looking forward to him scoring big"- Pakistan skipper Shan Masood backs Babar Azam to deliver in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood dismissed any concerns over the form of star batter Babar Azam in the longest format of the game. The former Pakistan skipper had a torrid time in 2023 in Tests, failing to get past the 50-run mark even once.

However, Masood backed Babar to come good in the third and final Test of the ongoing series against Australia in Sydney. He shed light on how hard the star batter is working in the nets to ensure he gets into his groove.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Sydney Test, here's what Shan Masood had to say about Babar Azam:

"Babar Azam is our main player. We have no concerns over his performance. His approach is positive. He is practicing for hours in the nets and has great fitness. I am looking forward to him scoring big in the Sydney Test."

Shan Masood on Pakistan's poor fielding

Pakistan dropped two costly catches in the Melbourne Test that arguably cost them the game. Abdullah Shafique's slip catching as well as the general ground fielding has come under scrutiny from many in the cricketing community.

However, Shan Masood once again spoke in support of his players and believes they are putting in the hard yards to raise the benchmark of fielding. He stated:

"In a game your hands are tied because slips are very specialised. A lot of fielding places in Test cricket are very specialised. We had four genuine quick bowlers, so it was hard to get them into the slips. And then Abdullah Shafique has been a good slipsman for us and those are the guys that practise for hours every day. He's a brilliant slips fielder. He's got age on his side. But I think if he doesn't feel comfortable, Babar is a decent first slipper."

Pakistan will take some belief from the fight they showed in the second Test and hope that they can compete and spoil David Warner's farewell party in Sydney.

