“I love you more than I love Sachin paji’s Straight-Drive” - Aakash Chopra’s romantic post for wife on Valentine’s Day 2025 [In Pictures]

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took to X to wish his wife Aakshi Chopra on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2025 on Friday, February 14.

He put up a funny yet witty and romantic post, where he said that he loves his wife more than Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive. Sachin, among the top batters in world cricket, was famously known for his brilliant trademark straight-drive.

"I love you more than I love Sachin paji’s Straight-Drive 😍 Need I say more?? 🤪🫣#ValentinesDay," he captioned his post on X.

Take a look at the pictures posted by the former India cricketer wishing his wife on Valentine's Day 2025 below -

For those unknown, Aakshi Chopra has previously been a media professional, co-author, and entrepreneur as well.

Aakash Chopra made his international debut for India in a Test match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2003. However, his international career never really took off and was short-lived.

He played only 10 Test matches for India and batted in 19 innings, scoring 437 runs at an average of 23.00 with just two half-centuries. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer never played ODI and T20I cricket for India.

Aakash Chopra's impressive domestic career

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra made his first-class debut back in 1997-98. He played 162 first-class games and amassed 10,839 runs at an average of 45.35 with 29 hundreds and 53 half-centuries.

He also smashed an unbeaten triple hundred (301*), which remains his highest first-class score as well. His List-A debut came in 1996/97. The right-hander played 65 List-A matches and scored 2415 runs at an average of 44.72 with seven hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

Chopra has also played 29 T20s, making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He scored 334 runs from 21 T20 matches at an average of 18.55 with a lone half-century.

The former cricketer has now been working as an analyst and an active commentator for several years. He is also expected to be seen commentating in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which is set to begin on February 19.

