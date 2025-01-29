"I would love to be a part of it" - Sky Force actor expresses desire to essay Virat Kohli's role on the big screen

Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya has expressed his desire to be part of star Team India batter Virat Kohli's biopic. Pahariya recently stated that he would love to play the 36-year-old on the big screen if a movie based on the former captain's life is made.

Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, recently made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force. The action drama film, also starring veteran actor Akshay Kumar, was released worldwide on January 24.

On being asked if he would want to play Kohli during an interview with Filmygyan, here's what Pahariya said (from 12:59):

"Of course, I would really love to do it. It's very exciting what you're saying and is very overwhelming. Hopefully, in years to come, if you feel I am deserving, I will work very hard, and if they're ever making the film, and they feel I am deserving, I would love to be a part of it."

It is worth mentioning that Bollywood director Kabir Khan has shown interest in making a biopic on Kohli's cricketing journey. Speaking to sports journalist Vimal Kumar in December 2024, Khan stated:

"A picture is not only made on cricket, it is made on the whole character. I find Virat very interesting because of his off-the-field personality. Whatever I have read or seen, I find the way he thinks and how he follows fitness very interesting. I would say that if I have the choice, then definitely [I would choose] Virat Kohli for a biopic."

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was asked during the 2023 ODI World Cup if he would like to play Kohli in a biopic. He responded by saying that the ace batter should himself act in his biopic, given that he "looks better" and is fitter than many actors.

Virat Kohli set to play a Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match after more than 12 years

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 return was delayed due to a neck sprain. However, the right-hander is now all set to feature in his first-ever Ranji Trophy match in over 12 years.

Kohli will play in Delhi's upcoming match against Railways, which is also their final group-stage match of the season. He was seen training with his Delhi teammates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, January 28.

Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012. He registered scores of 14 and 43 in the encounter against Uttar Pradesh. Delhi suffered a six-wicket defeat in the clash.

