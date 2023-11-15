"He looks better than many actors" - Ranbir Kapoor wants Virat Kohli to play himself in his biopic

Popular Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor believes that Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli himself would be the best choice to play his role in a biopic.

Ranbir was present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the all-important 2023 World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand.

Speaking to broadcaster Star Sports, here's what Ranbir said after he was asked if he would want to play Kohli's role in the latter's biopic:

"If a Biopic is made on Virat Kohli, then Kohli should play the role of Kohli in it because Virat looks better than many actors and his fitness is also very good."

Speaking of the game, Virat Kohli stole the show with his batting exploits in the crucial semi-final on Wednesday. The seasoned campaigner notched up his 50th ODI ton, scoring 117 runs off 113 deliveries, including nine boundaries and two sixes.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with the most number of hundreds in the format.

Virat Kohli became the first-ever batter to score over 700 runs in a single World Cup edition

Virat Kohli has showcased tremendous form in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. The former India captain is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament.

During his 117-run knock against the Blackcaps, Kohli became the first-ever batter to cross the 700-run mark in a single edition of the 50-over marquee competition. He has chalked up 711 runs from 10 outings at an average of 101.57.

Speaking about his 50th ODI hundred, Kohli said during a mid-innings interview:

"As I said stuff of dreams. Anushka was sitting right there, Sachin paaji was here too. Difficult to explain this. If I could paint a perfect picture I would want this to be the picture. My life partner, the person I love the most is sitting there, my hero is sitting there and I was able to get the 50th (ODI hundred) in front of all of them and all these stands in Wankhede as well, such a history venue so it was amazing."

Along with Kohli, Shreyas Iyer also struck a stunning century, scoring 105 runs off just 70 deliveries. The two formed a brilliant 163-run partnership, helping the Men In Blue post an imposing total of 397/4 in 50 overs.