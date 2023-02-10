“I love Virat Kohli more than my wife” – Fan holds up epic placard while standing beside his better half during 1st IND vs AUS Test

Virat Kohli is one of the most loved sportspersons in the world. On Friday, February 10, a fan expressed his love for the legendary batter with a special message during Day 2 of the Nagpur Test against Australia. This came after Kohli joined India captain Rohit Sharma at the crease during the opening session.

In the stands, he could be seen standing with a placard that read:

“I love Virat Kohli more than my wife.”

Interestingly, the fan was joined by his wife in the stands.

This is not the first time fans have expressed their love for the Delhi batter. Earlier, a fan had shared a placard that he won’t get married until Kohli scored his 71st century. Take a look:

Back in 2014, England Women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt even proposed to Kohli on Twitter:

“Kholi Marry me!!!!”

Last year, a female fan stood with a placard that read she won’t get married until Kohli’s RCB win the IPL trophy. See the post below:

Virat Kohli critical to India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli will be a key player for India throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. So far, he has scored 1682 runs in 20 Tests against Australia, including seven centuries and five half-centuries (excluding ongoing Test). He will look to continue his good form against the Aussies as India aim to win their fifth successive Test series against the visitors at home.

As far as the match is concerned, India were 151/3 at Lunch on Day 2 with Rohit Sharma (85*) and Kohli (12*) at the crease. For Australia, debutant Todd Murphy scalped three wickets.

Earlier on Day 1, a clinical bowling performance from spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out Australia for 177 in 63.5 overs. While Jadeja scalped a fifer on his comeback, Ashwin picked up three wickets. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket each.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for Australia with 49 runs. Meanwhile, Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36), and Peter Handscomb (31) contributed vital runs to save the Aussies from an early collapse.

