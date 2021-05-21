"I'm not 100%, so I felt a little bit nervy" - Dom Sibley on his comeback game

Dom Sibley recently returned to action for his county side Warwickshire after suffering a fractured finger last month. The batsman acknowledged that he is not yet fully fit even though he made a well-made 43 against Essex in the first innings.

The England team management have shown faith in Dom Sibley, picking him for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Sibley is confident of getting back to his best before England lock horns with the Kiwis in the first Test on June 2.

"In terms of percentages, it's difficult to tell really. I'm not 100%, it's my first game back, so I felt a little bit nervy, as everyone does after an injury. But I feel pretty close to being there, so I'm feeling confident," Dom Sibley said in an interaction with ESPNCricinfo.

The 25-year-old added that he has been working hard over the last 10 days to bring himself into contention for a place in England's playing XI for the upcoming Test series.

"I've tried as hard as I can do with the finger over the last 10 days, but I just feel really excited to be in the squad and I'm really looking forward to getting involved, every opportunity to be involved with England is really exciting, and hopefully I'll play a part in some of the Test matches," Sibley added.

Sibley last played for England in the four-match Test series against India earlier in the year. The opener played all four Tests, but he could only accumulate 134 runs at an average of 16.75 as England lost the series by a 3-1 margin.

"Looking forward to getting out in the field and seeing how the finger is" - Dom Sibley

Dom Sibley, who believes his almost-recovered finger will be tested while fielding, sounded a bit unsure on how he would go about things out in the field.

"I don't know, to be honest, (On being asked when he will have full confidence in his finger). I'm looking forward to getting out in the field and seeing how it is. With fingers, you never really know. it's all about how it feels when you get into match situations, but with the bat I felt confidence in it," added the English batsman.

With around 10 days still to go until the first England-New Zealand Test, Dom Sibley will hope he regains full confidence following his injury setback.

