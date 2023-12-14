"I’m allowed to celebrate how I want" - David Warner after slamming 26th hundred on Day 1 of 1st Test against Pakistan

Veteran Australian opener David Warner opened up on his trademark celebration after reaching his century on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. The left-handed batter added that he's within his rights to celebrate the way he wants, with netizens speculating it to be directed to Mitchell Johnson.

Johnson's column targetting Warner had grabbed the spotlight before the series, with the former pacer questioning a potential grand send-off for the veteran. After reaching a record 26th Test ton, the 36-year-old brought out his trademark celebration and kissed his badge.

When asked about the celebration, the left-hander said that it was a 'nice little shush' and that he didn't feel any pressure before walking out to bat. He said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"You saw what it was – it was a nice little quiet shush. Anyone who wants to write stories about me and get headlines, that stuff doesn’t bother me.

"It’s just the fact that I have to go out there, do what I have to do. And I’m allowed to celebrate how I want. I don’t feel any extra pressure. I don’t feel any other points I have to prove."

The New South Welshman enjoyed a few slices of luck early on but dominated the first session as Australia didn't lose any wicket. He was eventually dismissed for 164 as the hosts reached Stumps at 346-5.

"It's probably game-by-game now" - David Warner

David Warner plays a shot. (Credits: TOI sports Twitter)

David Warner admitted that failure in the next innings could again prompt people to criticise him, but he reckons it's about taking one game at a time:

"I am getting older, so your games are limited. It's probably game-by-game now. If I fail next innings, there will probably be headlines. If people are out to get you or make a headline from your name, then so be it.

"I can't worry about that. I'm going to worry about what I'm going to do for the team. I've got to keep scoring runs and putting my team in a great position."

With Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey at the crease, Australia have the opportunity to rack up a formidable total and bat the tourists out of the game.