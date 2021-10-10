"I'm very excited for WBBL" - Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's cricket team's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur has admitted that she is looking forward to the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

As many as eight Indian cricketers have been roped in by franchises to participate in the WBBL. Kaur, who will be plying her trade for the Melbourne Renegades, stated the upcoming tournament will be a massive opportunity for the Indian women cricketers to grow as a team.

Speaking at the end of the third T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"I'm very excited [on playing the WBBL] and it is a great opportunity for us to grow as a team. If we can get those games before an international tournament, it will be very good for us."

Along with Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues will be plying her trade for the Renegades.

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will play for the Sydney Thunder, Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav will represent the Sydney Sixers while Poonam Yadav and Richa Ghosh will turn up for the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes respectively.

The seventh edition of the WBBL is slated to commence on October 14 with the Sydney Sixers going up against the Melbourne Stars.

"We can take a lot of positive from this series" - Harmanpreet Kaur

Despite going down 0-2 against Australia women in the three-match T20I series, a number of positives have emerged for India women going forward. A couple of youngsters have stepped up to the task and have shown responsibility.

Harmanpreet Kaur asserted that they are on the right track and the cricketers have proved themselves.

"The result wasn't in our favor but Pooja Vastrakar did really well throughout the tournament, Richa Ghosh took a lot of responsibility, we can take a lot of positives from this and we are on the right track.

"We have shown our performance day by day, whenever we get an opportunity, we need to prove ourselves and that's what we did throughout this tour," Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Speaking of the match, Australia rode on Beth Mooney's (61) blistering start and a late blitz from Tahila McGrath (44) to post 149 runs on the board at the end of their 20 overs.

Also Read

Smriti Mandhana (52) gave India a good start alongside Jemimah Rogrigues after losing Shafali Verma early. Once Australia dismissed Jemimah, India slowly faded away from the game.

Richa Ghosh provided a late impetus but 150 looked like a far-fetched dream as the visitors fell short by 14 runs at the Carrara Oval.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar