"I'm expecting Jadeja to come through, but I like expanding more angles" - Ravichandran Ashwin on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about his preparations for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in February-March. The Pat Cummins-led side will tour India to play four Tests and three ODIs before the commencement of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The home Test series bodes for great importance in terms of Team India's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second time running.

The Men in Blue, who are placed second in the table, will have to etch out a win over the Aussies to pip the likes of South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 “Overthinking” is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of peoples minds. Every person’s journey is special “Overthinking” is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of peoples minds. Every person’s journey is special

Hoping to be reunited with Ravindra Jadeja to thwart Australia on home soil for the fourth time running, Ashwin said in an exclusive interaction with the New Indian Express:

"I've definitely put in a lot of work on my batting. My batting has really been upscale over the last 18 months or so. I put in a lot of work whenever a home series happens.

"I'm expecting (Ravindra) Jadeja to come through (be fit in time) but I like expanding more angles. I got some things in my head. I've been watching Australia play in Australia. I'd like to be working on some different angles, something new."

Jadeja has been out of action since the 2022 Asia Cup, where he sustained a serious knee injury. He is likely to partake in the home series against New Zealand to prepare for the crucial set of contests against Australia.

Admitting that he had been dreaming about the series as well during his break, Ashwin added:

"I have started my training. I have been dreaming (about the series) and I've been doing some yoga. I've been religiously doing yoga over the last year or so. I think it's just helped me feel much better."

The clashes between the two rivals have always unearthed special moments. India came out as 2-1 winners in a memorable series, the last time Australia toured the nation.

"I want to be as excellent as I can be" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Even at the age of 36, Ravichandran Ashwin continues to be a vital cog in the red-ball setup, showcasing his worth in the recent tour of Bangladesh.

The veteran spinner was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round exploits in the second Test in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Stating that he wants to be the best version of himself to tackle the Australians, Ashwin said:

"The training methods, physiotherapy and recovery methods are really much better from the time I started playing cricket. So, I think it is really helpful for professionals like us to keep fit. Most importantly I want to be as excellent as I can be. You know there is a certain benchmark that people like to set in their career. Even at this stage of my career, I want to keep that benchmark going."

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to begin on February 9 with the first Test set to be hosted in Nagpur.

Will Ravichandran Ashwin have a campaign to remember against the visiting Aussies once again? Let us know what you think.

