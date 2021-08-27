"I'm expecting Kohli to make a big one over here" - Danish Kaneria 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes Virat Kohli will have to come up with a special knock to rescue India from deep trouble. The visitors are faced with a Herculean task after England amassed a lead of 345 runs ahead of Day 3.

That's Stumps on Day 2 of the 3⃣rd #ENGvIND Test at Headingley!



England reach 423/8 & lead #TeamIndia by 345 runs.



3⃣ wickets for @MdShami11

2⃣ wickets each for @mdsirajofficial & @imjadeja



121 for Joe Root



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/l2C1RcnTxm — BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2021

With Joe Root leading the way, England kept on piling up their runs and were able to inflict a lead in excess of 300 runs for the first time against India since the Oval Test in 2014. He was supported by notable contributions from the top-order as well to assert their case over India and claw their way back into the series.

Danish Kaneria pointed out that India will require big knocks from their batsmen in the second innings. He feels that Virat Kohli will be up for the task and put in a big score to help India's case. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

'Which batsman does the Indian batting line-up have that can score a double century? Kohli has scored seven double centuries, but he has played 50 innings now without a ton. I'm expecting Kohli to make a big one over,' here

The Indian batting unit is currently battling a bout of poor form with emphasis on the middle-order. The lack of runs from the trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane has put a huge dent in the line-up as well as put the lower-order under massive pressure.

Apart from Kohli, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Rahul can also score big: Danish Kaneria

Kaneria stressed that a sole effort will not do the trick for India. However, he reckons that India do have the capability to overturn this deficit if the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul pitch in as well. Kaneria admitted that it is a difficult task at hand, but India will have to try. Kaneria added:

'Apart from Kohli, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Rahul can also score big. All these three players have the quality to make big runs. We saw KL Rahul and Rohit make runs at Lord's. India need them, and they will have to do the task. Have to bat 2 days, it is a difficult task, against this England bowling attack.. We have seen the entire day that the wicket has become better, there are no such demons in it,'

There's literally no substitute to hard work. pic.twitter.com/bvN4BevnEg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2021

England are expected to stretch their lead before putting India in to bat again. The batting entourage will have to be at their absolute best to ward off the English bowling attack.

