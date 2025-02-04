“I’m glad I’m not a selector” - Travis Head’s hilarious take on Australia’s playing 11 for SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test

Australia batter Travis Head has expressed his relief at not being responsible for the selection conundrums that the team management have to deal with ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The Men in Yellow have a 1-0 lead in the series after their massive win in the first Test, and have an opportunity to win their first series in the island nation since 2011.

Australia conducted a major overhaul for the subcontinent challenge by dropping in-form players like Sam Konstas and Scott Boland. Instead, Travis Head was promoted to the top of the order, while Josh Inglis made his debut. Both of those decisions ended up being a game changer as Head scored a quickfire fifty while Inglis recorded a memorable ton.

The good performances add to the selection headache for Australia's next red-ball assignment, which is the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's.

Travis Head admitted that he is unlikely to open the batting anywhere apart from the subcontinent, hinting at Konstas' immediate return at the top after the tour of Sri Lanka.

“Most likely I’ll go back into the middle order and Sam would open, but I’m glad I’m not a selector. Josh has had an amazing start, guys are playing well, Greeny’s [Cameron Green] going to be fit," Head told WAtoday ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

“So it’s going to be hard to fit in and I think that’s what we want. We want an Australian cricket team that’s tough to get in, where everyone’s pushing for spots. That’s where the pressure comes, trying to hold your spot every Test knowing there’s people behind you. So we’re in a strong position. It’s better having seven or eight batters talked about than three or four," Head added.

The second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin from February 6 onwards in Galle. The visitors have the likes of Cooper Connolly, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Scott Boland and Sean Abbott, all of whom have performed well in recent times to warrant a place in the playing XI.

Travis Head was recently presented with the Allan Border Medal for his exceptional season

Travis Head was crowned the winner of the Allan Border Medal for his exceptional displays across formats. The left-handed batter was presented with the award in the Australian dressing room. The squad could not be present for the award nights back home since it was held midway through the series against Sri Lanka.

He finished atop the voting charts as the pace bowling duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ended up as the runners-up.

