“I’m going to do bhangra” - Indian legend’s massive prediction for Virat Kohli in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has vowed to perform bhangra should Virat Kohli score a hundred in the high-voltage Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, February 23. Harbhajan believes the nation will forget how much the right-hander has struggled in the last few months if he scores a ton against Pakistan in Dubai.

The Delhi-born cricketer, one of India's batting lynchpins, hasn't started the tournament well, as he labored to 22 against Bangladesh before Rishad Hossain dismissed him. The 36-year-old has notably struggled against wrist-spin and has been dismissed by the same type of bowler in his last five ODI innings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Harbhajan Turbanator Singh,' the 44-year-old said the entire nation is behind the star batter and are keen to see him get a ton. He said (via News18):

"I’m going to make a big prediction here. How about Virat Kohli getting 100 versus Pakistan? Yeah, so no matter how his last 4 months are gone, people will obviously remember if you go on to get 100 tomorrow. So come on, Cheeku, the whole nation is behind you. I am hoping that you get 100, and I’m going to do bhangra after the game now.

Also, the former India captain is only 15 runs away from completing 14000 runs in the 50-over international format and will become the fastest to accomplish the feat. He has a promising record against Pakistan in ODIs, accumulating 678 runs in 16 innings at 52.15 with three centuries.

"This is the right time for him to hit the form" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Harbhajan believes players like Kohli raise the bar when the stakes are at the highest. The former player said it was encouraging to see him come early to the nets ahead of the game against Pakistan. In the same video, he added:

"He understands his role. People are looking forward to see Virat Kohli bat and score runs, and the team needs him more than anybody else. And, of course Virat Kohli, when the competition becomes harder, players like him always come to the party, and this is the right time for him to hit the form and good to see him back in the nets early and practicing harder than the others."

Pakistan, meanwhile, are in a must-win territory after succumbing to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand. Should the Men in Green lose on Sunday, they will virtually find themselves out of the tournament

