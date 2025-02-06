“I’m going to go after him” - Hardik Pandya’s stunning revelation of chat with Virat Kohli during iconic India-Pakistan match

Team India ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently revealed what he told Virat Kohli when the former came out to bat during the historic 2022 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan in Melbourne. The Men in Blue eventually won the match by four wickets in a last-over thriller.

India were under pressure at one point after being reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160 runs in front of a full house at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While many thought the game was done and dusted, Hardik and Kohli had other plans. They began the recovery, added 113 runs for the fifth wicket, and took the game into the 20th over.

Although India lost Hardik (40) and Dinesh Karthik in the last over, Kohli kept his calm to chase down 16 runs off the final over of Mohammad Nawaz. The former India skipper remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 deliveries, including six boundaries and four maximums.

Reflecting on the partnership after almost 2.5 years, Hardik Pandya revealed that they had the belief that they could still win the match. The Baroda-born all-rounder added that all he asked Kohli was to bat till the end.

In an interview with the ICC (via Sportstak), Hardik Pandya said:

"My first thought was obviously that we could do it. It looked like a very steep hill to climb, but for me, I’ve been in many games where you don’t lose a battle until you give up, right? So, it was about believing in ourselves, staying at the crease, and taking the game ball by ball, step by step."

"Let’s see who cracks under pressure. My primary objective in this game was for Virat to play as long as possible. As soon as I walked in, my only message to him was that he had to stay until the 20th over," he added.

Further elaborating on what transpired in the last over of that iconic clash, Hardik Pandya revealed that he told Virat Kohli that he would go after Mohammad Nawaz.

"When Nawaz came on to bowl, I specifically remember saying, ‘I’m going to go after him.’ I knew I had to accelerate. I knew that if the ball landed in my arc, I was going to attack. It was a great opportunity for us to win the game by being fearless because there was no room left for holding ourselves back—we had to play risky cricket. As soon as we targeted him, we could see panic setting in—the way players were running around on the field," the all-rounder recounted.

"Breaking the opponent’s back" - Hardik Pandya on Virat Kohli's six off Haris Rauff in 2022 T20 World Cup clash

The India vs Pakistan game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2022 T20 World Cup will forever be etched in cricket lovers' hearts for its classic finish. However, one of the turning points in that game was Virat Kohli's iconic six off Haris Rauf over the bowler's head.

It was a length delivery from Rauf, which came at a waist height, and Kohli punched it with a straight bat over the bowler's head, leaving everyone shellshocked. Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared Kohli's shot to Haris Rauf as the 'Shot of the Century.'

Hardik Pandya reckoned that shot was the turning point in the match, as it broke Pakistan's backbone.

"Pure emotion, man. We were so excited. That shot (off Haris Rauf) was like breaking the opponent’s back. When you stay in the fight, you stay in the hunt, and a lot of things start going your way. This is one of those iconic games that will always be remembered," Hardik concluded.

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli will be in action later today (February 6) when Team India square off against England in the first of the three ODIs in Nagpur.

