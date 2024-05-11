"I’m going to miss walking out for England so much" - James Anderson declares he will retire after Lord's Test against West Indies

Legendary England pacer James Anderson will play his last Test match against West Indies in the first game of their three-match series to be played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground from July 10-14.

There had been reports from the Guardian that England head coach Brendon McCullum had a talk with Anderson about the latter's Test future and the legendary fast bowler took to Instagram to make it official.

Here's what a snippet from the caption of James Anderson's latest Instagram post read:

"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test. It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."

Anderson had made his Test debut for England against Zimbabwe way back in 2003 at Lord's. To finish his career at the same venue would be very fitting.

James Anderson expressed gratitude towards his family

In his Instagram post, Anderson thanked his family members for always supporting him and making sacrifices needed so that the athlete could have a 21-year-long international career. He also thanked his coaches and teammates and expressed his desire to play a lot more golf after retirement.

Anderson wrote:

"I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world. I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf."

In an illustrious career that has spanned a staggering 187 Tests so far, Anderson has picked up a mind-boggling 700 Test wickets. He will need nine wickets in his final Test to finish above the late Shane Warne as the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback