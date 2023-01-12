"I’m in a great headspace now" - David Warner on changing his mind to tour the sub-continent ahead of four Tests in India

Veteran Australian opener David Warner recently opened up on his decision to tour the sub-continent for Tests after backtracking on the same back in 2017. Ahead of India's four-Test tour, the left-handed batter asserted that he is in a better mind frame this time to tackle the challenges lying ahead.

Australia won the first Test in Pune by 333 runs before losing the next two out of three to lose the four-match series 2-1. It prompted Warner to write in his diary, "I am done. One game to go and never again touring the subcontinent. Too much stress on my mind that I don’t need."

However, the selectors have named him in the squad for the India tour next month.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s public release of the second season of Amazon’s The Test documentary, Warner recalled how Australia suffered exhaustion and lamented losing the second Test after winning the first.

The 36-year-old also revealed having worked on playing on India's sluggish wickets in the IPL. As quoted by The Age, he said:

"It was more about where you are mentally and where your game is. I think I’m in a great headspace now where I can tackle that. It was one of those series where we won the first game and then we should have won in Bangalore and then it was a collapse from there."

"Mentally, we were exhausted," he added. "We’ve got a lot to look forward to this year. We’ve got the World Cup going back there. Each IPL I’m always looking to learn and improve my game on those low and slow wickets. I think from there I worked hard on my game to adapt."

The New South Wales batter managed to score only 193 runs in four Tests, including a half-century, at an average of 24.13 on the tour of India in early 2017. Given that he is in the twilight of his career and averages only 24 in Tests in India, it will be a critical series for Warner.

"Definitely, we’ve moved on from that" - David Warner

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

During the recently-concluded Test summer, Warner revoked his lifetime leadership ban and declared that he has moved on from everything that happened, as evident from his double-hundred against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The southpaw believes it's his time to give back, adding:

"Yeah, definitely, we’ve moved on from that. You can see where my head is at the moment. I scored a nice double century at the MCG after a bit of an up and down few months there."

That stuff leading into Perth and Adelaide was unnecessary and not needed," he continued. "It’s very difficult to get your head in the right frame of mind to perform. I wiped that straight away and let that go as soon as we made that decision. It’s my time to contribute and give back."

The first Test against India starts will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, starting on February 9.

