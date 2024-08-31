"I'm happy at eight" - Gus Atkinson tones down expectations after maiden ton on Day 2 of 2nd ENG vs SL 2024 Test

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson asserted that he is happy batting at eight and is not seeking a promotion in the batting order despite scoring a fantastic ton on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Friday, August 30. Speaking about his maiden Test hundred, the 26-year-old said that it was just one of those days when everything came off.

Atkinson, who made his Test debut against West Indies at Lord's in July this year, hammered 118 off 115 balls in England's first innings as the hosts put up 427. The right-handed batter, who was unbeaten on 74 overnight, cruised to his maiden Test on Friday at the same venue where he made his Test debut.

Speaking after the second day's play, though, Atkinson toned down expectations of him being a future all-round prospect for England in Test cricket. The fast bowler said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"I'm happy at eight; eight is good. I haven't thought about it too much… obviously missing Stokesy [Ben Stokes] this series gave me the opportunity to bat No. 8, and thankfully I scored a hundred. Going forward, obviously I'd like to bat as high as possible."

Speaking on his overall batting performance in recent times, the England cricketer went on to add:

"I've been frustrated with my batting this year: I haven't really scored many runs for Surrey at all. But I know how good a player I can be. I feel like I've got so much natural ability with the bat and I felt like I was moving really well and hitting the ball really cleanly. It was just one of those days where it comes off for you."

Atkinson struck 14 fours and four sixes in his impressive knock before being dismissed by Asitha Fernando, who claimed 5-102 from 24 overs.

"It was a pretty surreal moment" - Gus Atkinson on reaching maiden Test ton

Before his three-figure score on Day 2 of the Lord's Test on Friday, Atkinson did not have a hundred in first-class cricket as well. No wonder he was elated with the achievement. The moment was even more special as his father was at the stadium to watch him reach the landmark. Sharing his feeling on reaching his maiden Test ton, the England cricketer said:

"It was just pure elation. I was so happy, so relieved. It was a pretty surreal moment. I was pretty happy [last night]. I'd scored 70-odd already, so I tried to not put too much pressure on myself: if I got out, I got out. I just wanted to continue to play the way that I played yesterday."

After scoring a hundred, Atkinson also claimed two wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 196 in their first innings. England were 25-1 at stumps in their second innings, with a healthy overall lead of 256 runs.

