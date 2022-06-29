"I'm healing and recovering well" - KL Rahul provides update after successful surgery

Indian vice-captain KL Rahul has provided an update on his fitness having undergone surgery for a groin injury. The Karnataka batter took to his social media platforms on Wednesday and stated that he is on the road to recovery after his surgery was successful.

Rahul sustained a groin injury that forced him out of the five-match T20I rubber against South Africa earlier this month, in which he was expected to lead India. Rishabh Pant took over the mantle of captaincy in his absence.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Rahul extended his gratitude to his fans for their support and prayers, while confirming that he's healing and recovering well. He captioned the post:

"Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon."

Groin surgery forces KL Rahul out of the England tour

The BCCI flew KL Rahul out to Germany for treatment on his injured groin, thus forcing him out of the entire tour of England, starting on July 1.

Incidentally, it was in England that Rahul made a comeback to the Indian Test team last year. Forming a solid opening combination with Rohit Sharma, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper compiled 315 runs, including a memorable century at Lord's.

Rahul recently captained first-timers LSG to the playoffs of IPL 2022, where they fell short to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. It remains to be seen how long the rehabilitation and recovery period will be post his surgery though.

India are set to play England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, after it was postponed last year owing to a COVID-19 outbreak within the visitors' camp. Uncertainty still lingers over skipper Rohit Sharma's availability as he continues to remain in isolation having tested positive for the virus.

