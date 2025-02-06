“I’m hopeful that Pakistan will defeat India” - Legendary pacer predicts semifinalists of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has backed Mohammad Rizwan and co. to come out on top in the high-voltage Champions Trophy clash vs India at the Dubai International Stadium. Akhtar also hopes to see a repeat of the 2017 Champions Trophy final in the tournament-decider this year.

The clash of the arch-rivals is set to capture most attention as they will lock horns on February 23 in Dubai. The stakes will be a lot higher, given the Men in Green had defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London by 180 runs to seal their first title.

Speaking during a recent media talk in Dubai, the retired cricketer said the defending champions will have won half the tournament if they beat India and New Zealand. As quoted by CricketPakistan.pk, Akhtar claimed:

"I’m hopeful that Pakistan will defeat India on February 23. In fact, I believe that both Pakistan and India should also meet in the final of the tournament. If Pakistan defeats India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, the Green Shirts will have already won half the tournament."

The 49-year-old further opined on the semi-finalists:

"If Afghanistan’s team shows maturity during the event, they could make it to the semi-finals. I believe Pakistan, India and Afghanistan will reach the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy."

The Men in Green also hold a 3-2 head-to-head record over India when it comes to Champions Trophy fixtures, giving them an edge ahead of facing Rohit Sharma and co. With India not traveling to their neighboring nation and playing all their games at a neutral venue, the friction between the two nations has increased further.

With Dubai playing as a host for India, the venue will also host the final should the Men in Blue get there. Nevertheless, the 2013 champions do face a tricky situation, especially with fitness concerns around their ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The defending champions, on the other hand, have no injury concerns thus far.

Pakistan to get their Champions Trophy preparations underway with tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa

Mohammad Rizwan and his men after series win in South Africa. (Credits: Getty)

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the Asian giants will begin their preparations to defend their Champions Trophy with a tri-nation series at home against New Zealand and South Africa. The series begins on February 8 when the hosts face New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Rizwan and co. are riding high of late when it comes to 50-overs cricket of late, registering landmark series wins in Australia and South Africa. They will start the eight-team tournament against the Kiwis on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

