"I'm not MET office" - Ben Stokes' quirky remark over his contentious call at toss in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England skipper Ben Stokes gave a quirky response to a question during the press conference ahead of the third Test against Team India at Lord's Cricket Ground. With the all-rounder's decision to bowl first in the previous decision at Edgbaston coming under plenty of scrutiny, the veteran said he is not from the Meteorological office.

Much like the opening Test at Leeds, Stokes chose to field first in the second Test as well. While the 34-year-old's decision to bowl first at Headingley paid off as England won the match but it backfired massively in the second. India got the best of the batting conditions and buried England under their first-innings total of 587 and eventually won by 336 runs.

When asked by a reporter at the presser about why he often opts to bowl first, the captain disagreed. He reasoned that the overhead conditions at Edgbaston forced the decision. However, he suggested that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first at Lord's in the third Test due to hot conditions throughout the week. The all-rounder said:

"Well, no. We're not stuck in our ways about these things, just to make it clear. It's something that's been built up. We bowled first at Edgbaston because, you know, decent overhead conditions. But that soon disappeared. Clouds broke out. Yeah, I'm not MET office. I can't tell what's going to happen later in the day after 10:30. Lord's is meant to be really, really hot this week. If that's the case where the sun is out, blazing tomorrow, whoever wins the toss, is going to end up doing the same thing."

The home side has made one change to their XI ahead of the third Test as Jofra Archer replaces Josh Tongue.

Ben Stokes' batting in focus as England hope to bounce back from Edgbaston defeat

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although the seam-bowling all-rounder has done decently with the ball, his lean form with the bat is massively in focus ahead of the third Test. Stokes hasn't made a Test hundred since July 2023. Since the jaw-dropping 155 against Australia at Lord's, he has also made only seven half-centuries, the last of which came against New Zealand in November 2024.

In the two Tests against India in this series, he has had scores of 20, 33, 0, and 33. Stokes must fire with the bat at Lord's if the hosts are to win the series.

