"I’m the opener" - Marnus Labuschagne on text message that confirmed Steve Smith as Australia's Test opener

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne shares a great camaraderie with fellow teammate and star Steve Smith. The former made a revelation ahead of a Big Bash League 2023/24 game that all but confirmed that Smith would open in Tests.

Speaking to Fox Sports before the match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers, Labuschagne claimed that he got a text message from Smith where the latter confirmed that he would be opening in the longest format.

Marnus Labuschagne explained why he felt Steve Smith would relish the new challenge and how potentially Cameron Green could settle in at the No. 4 position. Here's what he said:

"No I just got a message just saying, ‘I’m the opener’ (laughs). I have got no doubt he is going to be a fabulous opener for Australia. His record in every position he has batted in is unbelievable and I have got no doubt it is going to continue that way. It is obviously a little bit of a different shake-up to our side with Cameron Green probably going to slot in at No. 4, so it is going to be a nice unique change."

Marnus Labuschagne on whether he wanted to open

After David Warner announced his Test retirement, there were several players apart from Steve Smith in the fray and Marnus Labuschagne was one of them. While he accepted that he would have done whatever the team needed, he was happy to be the bridge between Smith and Green and continue consolidating at No. 3.

On this, Labuschagne stated:

"Look I was always happy to do whatever the team needed, but that conversation didn’t really happen. Steve beat me to the gun. He really wanted it, so I am happy for him. I’ll stay at No. 3 and we will see how the change goes."

Labuschagne looks in good touch as he scored a quickfire 45 for the Heat on Wednesday.

