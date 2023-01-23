"I’m probably more inclined to play finger spinners" - Darren Lehmann backs Ashton Agar to play over Mitchell Swepson in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 

Former Australian player and head coach Darren Lehmann has opined that he would rather go with two finger-spinners than play a leg-spinner in the upcoming Test series against India. Lehmann was part of the coaching staff during Australia's last trip to India in 2017, which included a dominating win in Pune.

While Australia took an early lead in the series with the aforementioned 333-run win in Pune, they succumbed to a comeback by Team India and lost the series 2-1. Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe claimed 19 wickets in the series, out of which 12 scalps came in the first Test itself.

The Aussies have included four spinners in the squad for the four-match Test series. While Nathan Lyon leads the pack, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, and newbie Todd Murphy make their presence felt.

Backing Agar to play as the second-spinner while recalling Steve O'Keefe's exploits during the tour in 2017, Lehmann told Australian radio station SENQ:

"Having been there, I’m probably more inclined to play finger spinners. It just gets through the air quicker and some spin and some don’t. The leg-spinners sometimes spin it too much, if that makes sense… (for finger spinners) some skid on and you get beaten on the inside and you get an LBW."

Lehmann continued:

"That’s probably why they’re looking at a finger spinner. We certainly did that four years ago (2017) and Steve O’Keefe bowled India out basically on his own in one of the last Test matches to win there."

Lehmann added:

"That’s why I’d be looking at someone like an Agar, bat a little bit, bowl as that second spinner."

Left-arm finger spinners have been largely successful in Tests in Indian conditions. Axar Patel emerges as a prime example. The Gujarat-born player tests both the edges of the bat due to his ability to turn the ball a bit, as well as get it to skid off the surface and let the ball go along with the arm action.

Australia have fared relatively well on the subcontinent in their recent tours. They claimed a 1-0 series win over Pakistan and etched out a 1-1 series draw against Sri Lanka, which marks their only defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Pat Cummins-led side only need to avoid a 4-0 whitewash to make it into the final.

"If it suits to play the leg-spinner as the second spinner, then good on him" - Darren Lehmann on Mitchell Swepson's chances

Mitchell Swepson had to endure a long wait to feature in Australian colors. The leg-spinner made his debut during the tour of Pakistan in early 2022.

He has since played three more Tests, all coming in subcontinent conditions, claiming 10 wickets at an average of 45.80.

Lehmann stated that if the team can afford to field Swepson as the second spinner over Agar's all-round ability, then it could be an avenue to consider. He said:

"Most of the time we only take 15 (players) over there. They’ve got the extra spinners, there’s plenty of options, there’s no tour game, so they’ll work out the best option to win over there I’m sure."

Lehmann concluded by saying:

"It does look like a pretty good squad. If it suits to play the leg-spinner as the second spinner, then good on him."

The first India-Australia Test will start in Nagpur on February 9.

Who will partner Nathan Lyon as the second spinner in the Australian playing XI? Let us know what you think.

