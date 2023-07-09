"I’m really baffled by this plan"- Eoin Morgan questions England's short-ball tactics to Travis Head on Day 3

Former England cricketer Eoin Morgan was left confused by the hosts' ploy to bowl short deliveries at Travis Head during Day 3 of the ongoing Headingley Test on Saturday. With rain wiping off the first two sessions and overcast skies around, the conditions seemed perfect for seam and swing bowlers.

Morgan opined that while Head's weakness against the short ball might justify using the short-ball barrage against the left-hander, the conditions demanded ideal Test match line and length.

Speaking on air with Sky Sports, here's what Eoin Morgan had to say when he saw England just bowl short to Travis Head:

"I’m really baffled by this plan. Perfect bowling conditions, the lights are on. It can be a balance of both given the context and importance of breaking this partnership. Conditions are all in England‘s favour. I understand why they are going with the short ball, but look at the level of swing we have seen just in this small period. Shadows are down."

Former Australian cricketer Callum Ferguson also had similar thoughts on England's plan to Head. Here's what he told Channel 9:

"I was surprised by the plan of attack to Head. Maybe a bit of movement with those overhead conditions. They went short, no slips. I was really surprised, I thought they should have got it up there with a couple of slips. "

Kumar Sangakkara praises Travis Head for tackling short balls

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara lauded Travis Head for continuing to show intent and search for runs despite the short-ball barrage unleashed at him by the hosts.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket on this, Sangakkara stated:

"We can talk forever about his problems with the short ball, but he still finds a way to score runs. Every single time. They go at his body, they go down the leg side, they go at his head, Travis Head still scores runs. Something to be admired."

Head scored a crucial 77 to help Australia set a competitive target of 251 for the hosts. England have already ticked off 27 of those runs and Day 4 promises to be an absolutely riveting climax to another incredible Test.

The visitors currently lead the five-match series 2-0.

