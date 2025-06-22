"I'm really concerned about Bumrah" - Former India coach's massive statement after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed an early concern regarding the Men in Blue's over-dependency on Jasprit Bumrah in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The Indian speedster, whose workload is being closely monitored, bowled 13 overs in two sessions on Day 2, picking up three wickets.

Bumrah will reportedly play only three out of the five Tests due to injury concerns, but the early signs of the Indian bowling attack have been far from optimal. The spearhead was the sole bowler to make an impact, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna largely lacking potency.

Team India relied on Jasprit Bumrah to create pressure, and make breakthroughs. Skipper Shubman Gill had no avenue apart from the ace pacer, given how the other bowlers were being taken apart by the aggressive England batters.

He bowled five and six overs in his first and second spells, respectively, before being brought on for one last burst before Stumps on Day 2. Given that there is still a long way to go in the series, India cannot afford to be solely reliant on their pace leader.

Ravi Shastri urged the support bowlers to step up and relieve some pressure off the leader of the pack.

"I’m really concerned about Bumrah and what his workload will be as the series progresses, because he is the one man who is expected to pick wickets every spell he bowls. I just hope someone at the other end puts their hands up," Shastri said on Sky Cricket (via Hindustan Times).

The pacer finished with figures of 3-48 off his 13 overs, while the rest of the bowling unit have bowled 36 overs, conceding 154 runs at an economy rate of 4.27. Secondary seamers Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur have been disappointing in particular, conceding a combined 79 runs off 13 overs.

"He is the best bowler in the world" - Ben Duckett on Jasprit Bumrah after Day 2 heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah almost delivered the fourth wicket for India right towards the end of play with a surprise bouncer to Harry Brook. Despite a solid catch, the batter survived as the pacer had overstepped, resulting in a wild end to the day's play.

England opener Ben Duckett hailed Bumrah as the best bowler in the world, admitting that it was tough to face him during the innings. The left-handed batter was castled by the spearhead after chopping one onto his stumps in the 29th over.

“He is the best bowler in the world. He’s extremely hard to face, good in any conditions, and when he’s coming in down the hill with the lights on and it’s swinging both ways, it’s tough," Duckett said after play on Day 2 (via Hindustan Times).

England closed the day at 209-3, with both Ollie Pope and Harry Brook unbeaten at the crease ahead of Day 3.

