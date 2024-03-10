"I'm running short of superlatives" - Dinesh Karthik on Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics in IND vs ENG Test series

Dinesh Karthik reserved high praise for Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his spectacular bowling exploits in the recently concluded five-match home Test series against England.

Ashwin picked up nine wickets across two innings in the fifth Test in Dharamsala, which India won by an innings and 64 runs to complete a 4-1 series win. Pointing out how the crafty spinner has been a proven performer for the Men in Blue over the years, Karthik told Cricbuzz:

"I'm running short of superlatives to speak about how good Ashwin has been. Just as an off-spinner, to come out there when he had Harbhajan Singh in front of him, compete with him, do what he did over a period of time, and become the lead spinner. Yet again, in a series in India, Ashwin becomes the highest wicket-taker. Sometimes, I feel we just expect him to do well. It just goes unnoticed and unspoken about, but man, what a performer he is!"

Playing in his 100th Test, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a stunning five-wicket haul in England's second innings in Dharamsala. It was his 36th fifer in Test cricket, the most by an Indian bowler.

"He's gone through some tough phases emotionally"- Dinesh Karthik on Ravichandran Ashwin

Dinesh Karthik also spoke about how fans must give Ravichandran Ashwin the credit he deserves, considering that the seasoned campaigner is now at the end of his career.

Suggesting that Ashwin has dealt with a lot both physically and mentally over the years, the cricketer-commentator added:

"He didn't start great, but still ended up as the highest wicket-taker, (he) is a phenomenal cricketer, one that we should all cherish. Those times are not going to be too long, I would think, with how his body is slowly but steadily wearing down on him, and understandably so. Fast bowling is much tougher, but spin is not easy either. It takes a lot of effort. He's been tested in every way possible, be it physical, definitely mentally, and I know he's gone through some tough phases emotionally as well."

Ravichandran Ashwin finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Test series between India and England, finishing with 26 scalps.

