"I'm not too scared of their spinners" - Ian Healy gives his prediction for the India-Australia Test series

Former Australian keeper-batter Ian Healy has made his predictions for the upcoming Test series against India. The 58-year-old believes the hosts will prevail in the four-match Test series by a 2-1 margin.

Australia will aim to win their first Test series in India since 2004, with the first game starting in Nagpur on February 9. With spin likely to play a major factor, the Aussies have included four spinners in their ranks, with Nathan Lyon being their leading option. The other three are Ashton Agar, Todd Murphy, and Mitchell Swepson.

Speaking to SENQ Breakfast, Healy believes if the curators produce vicious turning tracks, India have a better chance. The Queenslander also remains concerned by ace pacer Mitchell Starc's absence in the first Test.

He explained:

"They’ve got a good team but I’m not too scared of their spinners unless they produce unreasonable wickets. If they produce unreasonable wickets like they did half the series last time (we won’t win), two wickets were just terrible, unfair, spinners jumping over your head on day.

"So that type of thing they will play better on than we will, but if they get flat wickets that India used to put out, nice flat batting wickets and bowlers have to work really hard, I think we can do it. But 2-1 India, if Starc’s unavailable in the first Test."

India's spinners notably demolished England during the four-match Test series in early 2021. The third Test in Ahmedabad ended within two days. The spinners claimed 33 of the 40 scalps in that Test as the hosts beat England by 10 wickets.

"We’re going to really attack Bazball" - Ian Healy on the 2023 Ashes series

Australia won the 2021-22 Ashes series 4-0. (Credits: Getty)

Commenting on Australia's chances in the away Ashes series in June, Healy said the tourists will neutralize 'Bazball'. The 119-Test veteran also wants Australia to put pressure on the aging James Anderson. Healy stated:

"Now Ashes, if we haven’t got any injuries in that bowling attack and we can play our top team, then 3-1 Australia. We’re going to really attack Bazball and put Bazball under pressure.

"I think for once we’ll cope the best against Anderson and Broad, Anderson is 40 years of age, we’ve got to really get some pressure back on him. Our best players for mine, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith will be our stars."

The Aussies currently hold the Ashes urn, having retained it after winning the 2021-22 leg on home soil.

