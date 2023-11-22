“I’m no selector or coach but if he plays that game it’ll be a miracle" - Marsh hints at Head's absence for opening T20Is against India

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has admitted that it would prove to be difficult for Travis Head to feature in the upcoming T20Is against India, starting on Thursday. The two teams, who recently faced each other in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series, kickstarting the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Head was out injured during the first half of Australia's World Cup campaign in India. He returned to the top of the order midway through the tournament, scored two hundreds, and also won the Player of the Match awards in the semi-final as well as the final.

Head is among the few members of the World Cup-winning team who has stayed back in India along with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa. On the other hand, the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have been rested for the upcoming home summer, while David Warner was withdrawn from the squad at the last minute as well.

Casting his doubt over Head's involvement in the first set of T20Is due to the ongoing victory celebrations, Marsh said upon arriving in Australia:

“I’m no selector or coach but if he plays that game it’ll be a miracle."

Marsh also addressed the criticism surrounding the image where he has his legs placed over the World Cup trophy in the dressing room.

“I haven’t seen a lot, but there you go,” he added.

The all-rounder played an instrumental role in Australia's record-extending sixth-ODI World Cup title win. He scored hundreds in the team's wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh in the league stage,

"To follow in his footsteps is pretty crazy" - Mitchell Marsh on emulating his father's success in India

Mitchell Marsh's father, Geoff Marsh, was part of Australia's winning team at the 1987 ODI World Cup in India.

Geoff had played a massive role behind the Aussies claiming their first-ever ODI World Cup title by scoring 428 runs, ending up as the third leading run-scorer of the edition.

“It was 40 years ago that Dad won in India, and to follow in his footsteps is pretty crazy. To have him there, and celebrate winning World Cups – he’s a past player, so always love having those guys in the change rooms. It was awesome," Mitchell Marsh said

