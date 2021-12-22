"I'm still disappointed"- Marnus Labuschagne on not converting his ton into a daddy hundred in Adelaide

Australian run-machine Marnus Labuschagne might have scored a match-winning hundred in the Adelaide Test. However, the No.3 batter is disappointed, as he couldn't convert it into a daddy hundred.

Labuschagne spearheaded Australia's batting in the first innings, racked up a patient 305-ball 103 to help the home side post 473/9 dec. Labuschagne also scored a fifty in the second innings as the hosts wrapped up a win on the fifth day to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

The Queenslander enjoyed a fair share of luck during his knock. He was dropped twice by Jos Buttler (21 and 95), and he also enjoyed a reprieve off a no-ball off Ollie Robinson. However, he was soon sent packing by Robinson courtesy a nip-backer.

The right-handed batter was disappointed he couldn't 'shut the game' on England by scoring a daddy hundred despite getting so many reprieves.

"Even though I scored runs this game, I'm still disappointed I didn't go and make a really big score, and really shut the game out, especially after being dropped and getting a chance off a no-ball," Labuschagne told ESPNcricinfo.

"There's a lot for me to learn from (Adelaide) and take into Boxing Day, and make sure if I get to a hundred, (I) make it a really big score," he added.

Nevertheless, Labuschagne helped Australia wrap up a 275-run win to take a commanding lead in the series.

"It's important for us to take the Test Championship really seriously" - Marnus Labuschagne

Australia have got off to a good start to their World Test Championship campaign, following commanding wins in the first two Tests against England. However, with crucial points at stake in the remaining games, Labuschagne has urged the home side to take all matches seriously.

"That's what the Test Championship has brought in; it's not just about winning the series you are currently playing, but you are playing for something bigger than that as well," said Labuschagne.

Australia missed out on a final berth in the inaugural WTC cycle due to their slow over rate.

Labuschagne watched the final between New Zealand and India in England. He said that while he loved the spectacle, he was 'hurt' at not seeing Australia feature in the summit clash.

"We had heaps of other opportunities that we could have made that game. Watching that final, I was in England, it was a great spectacle and awesome to watch. I think it's important for us to take the Test Championship really seriously, and it's something we want to win. It certainly hurt me last time sitting and watching," he added.

The third Test of the Ashes series will take place at the MCG on Boxing Day. Pat Cummins and co. will look to continue their winning run, and go on to inflict a series whitewash on the beleaguered visitors.

