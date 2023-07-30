"I'm a turtle right now, not the rabbit" - Hardik Pandya on his fitness

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said on Saturday (July 29) that he's looking for turtle-like steady progress to improve his fitness in preparation for the 2023 World Cup.

Pandya has been fighting back issues since 2018. After not bowling for months, he now takes up a few overs every match but rarely increases his workload to pre-injury levels. The right-hander bowled all four of his overs only once in 16 IPL 2023 matches, three overs in the first ODI against West Indies and 6.4 in the second.

"(My) body is fine," Pandya said after India's six-wicket defeat to West Indies in Barbados. "I have to bowl more overs and get my workload up for the World Cup. I'm a turtle right now, not the rabbit, and hoping everything goes right as the World Cup comes on."

Pandya returning to bowling fitness is crucial for Rohit Sharma's team. Even if he gives seven to eight overs every match, it allows India to go with four specialist bowlers (or even three) plus Ravindra Jadeja, instead of five specialist bowlers.

The latter combination compromises batting, as it did against West Indies (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested and India went with Sanju Samson and Axar Patel) in the second ODI where India got all out for 181 and lost by six wickets.

"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik, who led the team in Rohit's absence, said his team lost because they didn't bat how they were "supposed to".

"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to," Hardik admitted. "The wicket was better than it was in the first game. Everyone barring Shubman Gill hit (towards the) fielders and got out. Disappointing, but there are many things to learn.

"The way our openers batted, especially Ishan (Kishan) who struck it well, it is good for India. Shardul (Thakur) got us back in with his bowling. (Shai) Hope and (Keacy) Carty batted well and got them through."

India and West Indies will play the third ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 1.