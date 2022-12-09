"I am not a magician" - Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed following sensational Test debut against England

Rookie Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed highlighted that he is not a magician by any means after starring on Day One of the second Test against England in Multan. The 24-year-old stated instead that he focuses on keeping things simple to take wickets.

Abrar, who made his Test debut on Friday (December 9) after a prolific domestic season, left the English batters clueless with his spin bowling. Although the youngster went for more than five an over, he picked up a record seven wickets to help skittle the tourists for 281 in 51.4 overs.

At the end of the first innings, his figures read 22-1-114-5.

Speaking at a press conference after day one, Abrar Ahmed said his goal was to take another fifer in the second innings. The leggie was also delighted with the prized scalps of Joe Root and Ben Stokes and said:

"My next target is to take a haul of five in the second innings of the Multan Test as well. I am not a magician. I only try to perform with my bowling. I am a mystery spinner but I keep experimenting with the grips of the ball."

He added:

"I recently said in an interview that Stokes and Root will be my targets on the Test debut and I am happy to get their wickets. I am very close to Sarfaraz Ahmed. He told me not to get nervous and perform for Pakistan like you have taken wickets for Sindh in domestic cricket."

Abrar started the procession in the first over itself, re-arranging Zak Crawley's stumps to end a threatening opening stand. He later returned to break another strong partnership of 61 between Stokes and Will Jacks as the hosts bowled England out before tea.

Babar Azam leads Pakistan's reply after Abrar Ahmed's seven-fer

Despite being bowled out for 281, England dismissed Pakistan's openers relatively cheaply, with Imam-ul-Haq departing for a second-ball duck. However, Babar Azam brought up his half-century off 57 deliveries and has built an unbroken stand of 56 with Saud Shakeel.

The home side ended the day on 107/2, still trailing by 174 runs. They will be desperate to level the series after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs. In contrast, England will aim for some early breakthroughs on Day Two.

