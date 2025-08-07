"I can't make a different one" - Aussie legend roasts England with massive Ashes 2025-26 prediction

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath has made a massive prediction in favor of his team against England in the upcoming Ashes 2025-26. The legendary fast bowler has backed hosts Australia to thrash England by a 5-0 margin in the Test series, which begins in November later this year. The remarks came after the Anderson-Tendulkar series against India ended in a 2-2 draw.

England have not won the Ashes since 2015, drawing two and losing two. Their last Ashes win in Australia came in 2010/11 when they won by a 3-1 margin. Since then, they have not won a single Test match in Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia won by 4-0 when they last hosted England in 2021-22. Ever since, the Pat Cummins-led side has only lost two out of their last 15 Tests on home soil, winning 11 matches, while two games ended in a draw.

Glenn McGrath told BBC Radio 5 Live:

“It's very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it? And I can't make a different one - 5-0.”

The 55-year-old believes that England will find it tough to face Australia’s big 3 – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood – and spinner Nathan Lyon. He continued:

“I'm very confident with our team. When you've got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty tough.”

"Plus, that track record England have had, it'd be interesting to see if they can win a Test,” he added.

“He’s not even got a 100 over there” – Glenn McGrath on Joe Root’s significance in Ashes 2025-26

Glenn McGrath further stressed that Joe Root needs to do well if England want to put their best foot forward in Ashes 2025-26. He said in the same interaction:

“This series will be a big one for Root. He's never really done that well in Australia; he's not even got a 100 over there, so he'll be keen to get out there. He's in fine form."

Notably, Root has managed 892 runs in 14 Tests Down Under at an average of 35.68, comprising nine half-centuries. He recently scored 537 runs in five Tests against India, smashing three centuries. During the series, he became the second-highest run-getter (13,543) in the longest format, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

McGrath, however, warned the Aussies of England’s new batting sensation, Harry Brook. He said:

“Brook's the one that I've enjoyed watching. He just goes out there, plays his game, and takes it on. The Australians will need to get on him pretty early.”

Brook recently smashed 481 runs in five Tests against India, averaging 53.44, including two centuries and as many fifties. Overall, he has scored 2,820 runs in just 30 Tests, hitting 10 centuries and 13 fifties.

The former pacer also stressed that Ashes 2025-26 will be a battle between England’s batters versus Australian bowlers. He concluded:

“Ben Duckett is such an aggressive opener. Zak Crawley would be keen to score a few more runs than he has previously. It's the top order or top and middle order of England against the Australian fast bowlers and Lyon. That's going to be a big match-up."

McGrath further urged England to play the Bazball brand of cricket but with brains, saying:

“I love seeing sportspeople go out there and play without fear. That's what Baz is looking to bring into this England team - play without fear. I'd like to see a bit more accountability and the mental side of the game, just them switched on a bit more. It's exciting."

Ashes 2025-26 schedule:

Nov 21-25: 1st Test in Perth Dec 4-8: 2nd Test in Brisbane Dec 17-21: 3rd Test in Adelaide Dec 26-30: Boxing Day Test in Melbourne Jan 4-8: 5th Test in Sydney

