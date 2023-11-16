"I mean he's the best isn't he?" - Kane Williamson hails Virat Kohli as best in the world after 50th ODI century

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson lauded Virat Kohli as the best player in the World after the Indian superstar achieved the improbable feat of 50 ODI centuries in the 2023 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai.

Kohli overtook his idol Sachin Tendulkar (49 ODI centuries) in his presence at the Wankhede Stadium to help India amass a mammoth 397/4 in 50 overs. It was Kohli's third ton of the World Cup and the batter overhauled Tendulkar's single edition record of 673 runs.

His masterful knock was crucial as Team India reached its fourth ODI World Cup final with a 70-run win over New Zealand.

In the press conference after the game, Kane Williamson praised Kohli for reaching 50 ODI centuries.

"I mean that's something quite special, I think if you play 50 games, some people would call that a great career to get 50 hundreds," Williamson said. "Trying to find the words to describe it really and not just that, actually the way he goes about it.

"It's actually about winning games for his team and he's getting close and there's a lot of attention and that comes with a lot of his success, but actually it was always about pushing his team forward and so yeah, I mean he's the best isn't he?"

Williamson also admired Kohli's desire to continue evolving and get better despite being the best.

"And he seems to be getting better, which is a worry for opposition all around the world, but you admire it," Kane Williamson continued. "It's incredible really. Although tough to be on the other side of it today, I think in time to come, well it probably won't take too long, they were outstanding, you actually just admire his greatness and yeah, he's just getting better that guy."

Virat Kohli is now the tournament's leading run-scorer with 711 runs in 10 games at an average of 101.57, including three centuries and five half-centuries.

India will now await the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa at Kolkata on November 16.

"They're all different in how they operate but they're all leaders in their own right" - Kane Williamson

The veteran pace duo endured a disappointing 2023 World Cup.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised the core players of the side, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Tom Latham, for their legacy in what could have potentially been their final ODI World Cup.

Williamson, Boult, and Southee have been vital to New Zealand's continued success over the last decade, especially in ICC tournaments.

"I think it's been, I suppose an ongoing effort, as a side to keep trying to get better and push the boundaries of where we can get to as a team," Kane Williamson added. "All those people that you've mentioned (Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Tom Latham) are massive parts of that. They're all different in how they operate but they're all leaders in their own right and share a real passion for this team."

Unfortunately for the Kiwis, the pace duo of Boult and Southee had a tournament to forget, with a combined bowling average of over 36. Meanwhile, Latham's form went downhill after a solid start, finishing with an average of under 26 in 10 games.

Despite being perennial semi-finalists and finalists, the Blackcaps are still searching for their elusive World Cup title.