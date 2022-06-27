"I have never experienced anything like it" - Jack Leach on playing under Ben Stokes

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach has said that it has been special to play under Ben Stokes, who has an attacking mindset. The spinner, who took his maiden ten-wicket haul in Test cricket, admitted he has never experienced anything like it.

Leach, who took five wickets in the first innings of the third Test against New Zealand in Headingley, added five more to his tally in the second. The 31-year-old dismissed Trent Boult to complete his ten-wicket haul as England require 286 for victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Somerset spinner said that he enjoys working with Stokes, as he gets attacking fields. Leach also observed that the all-rounder has the utmost confidence in his players, saying:

"I am really enjoying working with Stokesy. I say what about mid-on back and says, 'nope!' It's really attacking, and I am really enjoying bowling attackingly. Stokesy's confidence in his decisions but also us as players - I have never experienced anything like it, and it's very special to be a part of."

The veteran spinner played in the first Test of the summer at Lord's, but he suffered a concussion and was forced out of the game. He featured in the second at Trent Bridge in Nottingham; where he managed only three wickets and conceded 226 runs.

"He has proved me wrong and probably a lot of other people wrong" - Mark Butcher on Jack Leach

Mark Butcher. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former England batter Mark Butcher had said that Leach didn't have what it takes to succeed in Test cricket following a less rewarding West Indies tour. However, Butcher conceded that the left-arm spinner proved him wrong, saying:

"I watched Leach toil through 90-odd overs in the West Indies on a flat old deck in Barbados earlier this year, and I wondered whether he was ever going to have enough in the way of guile and skill to survive in Test cricket. He has proved me wrong and probably a lot of other people wrong."

Butcher continued:

"He has found drift, found dip, found sharp turn at times, and he has the skill to be able to bowl the delivery that goes on with the arm. I know that he has been a work in progress. Jeetan Patel has said, 'It is coming, Jack is working on things; he knows he has to if he is going to be successful in Test match cricket'."

England have made a brilliant start to their run chase, reaching 183-2 by the end of day four. They need another 113 runs on the final day to complete a series clean sweep.

