"I have never seen any beef between them"- Brad Haddin on Mitchell Johnson vs David Warner saga

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was a bit surprised when he got to know about the controversial column written by his former teammate Mitchell Johnson in The West Australian about veteran opener David Warner.

Johnson has been in the headlines ever since he criticized the potential decision to give Warner a chance to play his farewell Test. The former left-arm pacer claimed that since Warner was involved in the Sandpapergate scandal, he probably didn't deserve to decide when he wanted to hang his boots in Tests.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, here's what Brad Haddin had to say about the camaraderie between Mitchell Johnson and David Warner (2:35):

"I have played with both Mitch (Johnson) and Dave (Warner) and they have won World Cups together, they have won Ashes together, they have gone through some tough conditions side by side. I have never seen any beef between them. So from my point of view, I am a bit lost by where it came from between those two."

He further added (4:00):

"We have had some great memories playing together for Australia. Be it the 2015 World Cup win or the summer of 2014 where we clean swept England at home at the Ashes. It is great to see the way the crowd bounces on the back of your success and enjoys their holidays while seeing you play. I hope when the heat goes out of what's going on, they are able to sit down and sort out what they need to."

Mitchell Johnson opened up on personal text from David Warner

Speaking on The Mitchell Johnson Show, Johnson spoke about a text message he had received from David Warner back in April 2023. Warner's wife Candice had appeared on a show The Back Page on Fox Sports and had defended her husband's Test spot.

Mitchell Johnson had written an article back then questioning Candice's stance and he claimed that Warner spoke something really hurtful in a text message. On this, Johnson stated:

"I got a message from Dave, which was quite personal I tried to ring to try and talk to him about it, which I've always been open to. It was never a personal thing then until this point. This is probably what drove me to write the article as well, part of it. It was definitely a factor. There was some stuff in there that was extremely disappointing, what he said, and pretty bad to be honest."

David Warner is yet to make any comment on the whole saga following Johnson's article.