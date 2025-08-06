“I was never the villain” – Oval curator on Gautam Gambhir row after blockbuster ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

The Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis has defended himself over a controversy involving India's head coach Gautam Gambhir in the fifth Test. Fortis said he was showcased as a villain for being possessive about the main square. He went on to compare the riveting Test to the IPL after the game lasted nearly five days.

The remarks came as the final Test between the two teams had a blockbuster finish with India emerging victorious by six runs to tie the series at 2-2. Lee Fortis said (via PTI/ NDTV):

“Well, I was never the villain; I was made into one. Hope you guys enjoyed the show, and the atmosphere was like the IPL. It was a great game.”

Notably, Gambhir lost his composure at Fortis after the Indian coaches were instructed to maintain a 2.5-metre distance from the playing surface. Speaking about the same, India’s batting coach Sitansu Kotak had said in a pre-match press conference (via Indian Express):

“When we went to see the pitch, we were asked by someone to keep a 2.5-metre distance. This was surprising. The Test would be in a few days, and we were wearing joggers. So it felt a bit odd.”

“We all have been on the ground enough, we have played so much cricket. Curators are possessive about the ground and the square, but they need to understand that they are speaking to highly skilled and intelligent people,” Kotakl added.

“I didn’t score as many” - Harry Brook calls out Gautam Gambhir for his Player of the Series choice

England batter Harry Brook felt that Joe Root should have been named the Player of the Series, expressing his dissent over India coach Gautam Gambhir’s choice. The 26-year-old said (via Hindustan Times):

“I didn't score as many runs as Rooty (Joe Root), so I probably think he should be Man of the Series or Man of the Summer. He has been for many years.”

Notably, World No.1 Test batter Joe Root amassed 537 runs in nine innings at an average of 67.12, comprising three centuries. On the other hand, Brook scored 481 runs in nine innings, averaging 53.44, hitting two tons and as many fifties.

Meanwhile, England’s head coach, Brendan McCullum, picked India captain Shubman Gill as his Player of the Series. The 25-year-old emerged as the leading run-getter with 754 runs in 10 innings, including a double century and three tons.

