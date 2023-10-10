"I was the No.1 spinner in 2015 when we won it" - Glenn Maxwell reacts to 'specialist spinner' tag for Australia in 2023 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell opened up about being the 'specialist spinner' in the 2023 World Cup squad. The 34-year-old stated that he accepted the moniker and recalled being the No. 1 spinner when Australia lifted the trophy on home soil in 2015.

Maxwell's status as Australia's second spinner received a significant boost after taking four wickets, including that of Virat Kohli, in the third ODI against India in Rajkot to bowl the tourists to a 66-run victory.

However, the Victorian, who claimed six scalps in the 2015 edition, went wicketless during Australia's 2023 World Cup opener against India on Sunday in Chennai.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Maxwell said he has an incredibly good feeling about the ball coming out of his hand but hasn't worked on anything in particular.

"I think I was the No.1 spinner in 2015 when we won it. So, I've been bumped back to No.2. Obviously, different conditions, the ball's coming out really well. I haven't worked on anything specific. I've got a real clarity with the way it's coming out of my hand.

"It was probably a little different in the last couple of overs the other night where I was basically putting five fingers on the ball, hoping to go down there and one bounce and not throw it over the batter's head."

The five-time champions face a crunch match against a strong Proteas after their batting crumbled in Chennai. With the Lucknow surface expected to be another turner, Australia have their task cut out.

"It's a bit of an unknown here" - Glenn Maxwell on playing in Lucknow

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Maxwell hinted that chasing scores could be a challenge in Lucknow but asserted that Australia are prepared for any conditions coming their way. He added:

"It's a bit of an unknown here, think they've ripped up the whole ground and started again after the IPL. India also had a T20 here where they struggled to chase down, I think, 99 against the Kiwis earlier in the year. With that in mind, I think it will be a fresh start for the whole ground, turn up on the day and see how it looks.

"We are prepared for whatever conditions come our way over the next few games. Suppose we are lucky to be in Lucknow for two games in a row, [so we] can have a look at these conditions."

Australia also lost the recent ODI series to South Africa.