"I have obviously committed to play the next year's World Cup" - David Warner not retiring anytime soon

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has expressed his commitment to play the 2023 50-over World Cup in India. The left-hander said that he's not done yet and wants to keep playing for as long as possible.

Warner, 36, has been one of the most consistent batters in the last decade or so. While he has hinted about Test retirement in the next year or after the Indian tour in February, the left-hander is likely to keep playing white ball cricket. The dynamic opener intends to continue playing till the 2024 T20 World Cup.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau David Warner caps off an incredible 100th Test with the Johnny Mullagh Medal #AUSvSA David Warner caps off an incredible 100th Test with the Johnny Mullagh Medal #AUSvSA https://t.co/c6i8UP8H9G

Speaking after Australia's thumping win over South Africa in the second Test in Melbourne, Warner said that he never doubted himself despite a string of low scores in red ball cricket. Instead, he put in the hard yards to silence his detractors, saying:

"Phenomenal achievement by the boys. We saw some crazy stuff from Carey and Green and that century from Carey. My dad couldn't come here, but this one is up there. Never doubted my abilities. It is all about coming out here. I have trained my backside off in the nets. Just needed to get out there and perform on the big stage. I have obviously committed to play the next year's WC, and I want to carry on for as long as possible."

Australia wrapped up the second Test with an innings and 182-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Proteas resumed the day on 15-1, trailing by 371 runs, but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps, while the seamers took four between them.

David Warner returns to form with emphatic double hundred

Australia vs South Africa - Second Test: Day 4

Meanwhile, Warner silenced his critics with an energy-sapping double hundred, becoming the first Australian and second player overall to achieve the feat in his 100th Test.

He also became the tenth batter to reach three figures in his 100th Test. Warner retired hurt on day two immediately after reaching his double ton due to sweltering heat. He returned to bat the next day but failed to add to his overnight score.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



But his



#AUSvSA | @Toyota_Aus A double century for David Warner!But his #OhWhatAFeeling jump comes at a cost!

The innings was important, given his prolonged slump in the format. Before this knock in Melbourne, the left-hander had passed fifty in Tests only once this year, while his last hundred in the format came in January 2020 against New Zealand.

