"I often felt like I had something to prove" - Dawid Malan reflects on his international career after retirement

Veteran England batter Dawid Malan has reflected on his career, claiming that he always felt like he had something to prove. However, the 36-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday (August 28), stated that it has been a privilege to represent England at the highest level.

Having debuted in 2017, the left-hander represented England in 22 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, the last of which came in 2023. The veteran was part of England's second T20 World Cup victory in Australia in 2022, but played only four matches in the tournament.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 36-year-old stated:

"Perhaps it’s in my nature, but I often felt like I had something to prove, and whilst the pressure goes with the territory, it does take a mental and physical toll. That being said, I’ve loved representing England, winning big games and playing alongside so many fantastic players."

The southpaw came into the 2023 World Cup in a rich vein of form and finished as England's highest run-getter in the tournament with 404 runs in nine matches at 44.88. However, England's final group game against Pakistan proved to be his last international too.

"So grateful to so many people" - Dawid Malan

Malan thanked his teammates and family for their unwavering support throughout his career, adding:

"I am so grateful to so many people: to the coaches and staff of the various England teams, to everyone who helped and supported me along the way, and to all my England teammates over these seven years. None of this would have happened without the endless support and sacrifices of my parents, and I’d like to thank my wife Claire for her love, unwavering support, and for looking after our two children and our home while I was so often on the road."

The southpaw is likely to be in plenty of demand among the T20 franchises.

