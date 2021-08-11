"I'm one of the best but don't take anything for granted" - Ravindra Jadeja on his fielding skills

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged on Wednesday that he's one of the best fielders in the world. He also said he won't take anything for granted and will continue to burnish his skills and fitness levels.

Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently in England preparing for the second Test of the Pataudi Trophy, has one of the sharpest hand-eye coordination among all the in-fielders in the world. His rocket-strong arm and safe hands also make him a dependable man at the boundary. Overall, the 32-year-old has 120 catches to his name from 271 internationals across formats. Jadeja told TimesofIndia.com:

"Yes, I am one of the best fielders in the world. But I don’t take anything for granted, I keep working on my game and my fitness. I do a lot of shoulder exercises and running for that, for instance. That’s how I maintain my fitness, which helps me on the field."

He is here. He is there. @imjadeja is everywhere.



A direct hit and Christian is run out

Bowls a beauty that crashes into ABD's middle stump.

Jadeja has 3 wickets from 3 overs!https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Y10kHEqb7m — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja also spoke about skipper Virat Kohli's contribution to the improvement in his and other Team India players' skills. He added:

"Virat definitely has been very enthusiastic, proactive, and fit. He believes a lot in fitness as well, so everyone has to raise their fielding standards. Everyone in the team has been working on their fitness, that’s why you can see the difference on the field now."

"Good opportunity for me to make my team win" - Ravindra Jadeja on T20 World Cup

Good game for us but an unfortunate ending 🇮🇳 See you soon at the #homeofcricket 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/bQPwJ7CImy — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 8, 2021

Considering he's among the few genuine all-rounders India have right now, Ravindra Jadeja is all but certain to feature in this year's T20 World Cup. Speaking on the same, he said the marquee tournament will present a "good opportunity" for him to win the game for his country. Jadeja concluded:

"Definitely, it’s a good opportunity for me to make my team win this time in the T20 World Cup. Whenever I get an opportunity, I try to give my 100%. I feel good representing my country in a big sporting event like the World Cup. It's a special feeling."

Ravindra Jadeja didn't pick up any wickets but played a crucial 56-run knock in the first Test which ended in a draw, with rain playing spoilsport. He will be seen in action at the iconic Lord's when the second Test kicks off on Thursday, August 12.

Edited by Samya Majumdar