"I was panicking, I wasn't comfortable" - Rohit Sharma's stunning revelation from IND vs SA 2024 T20 World Cup final

Team India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma made a stunning revelation about panicking during the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa. The Men in Blue won the toss and batted first in front of a packed house at Barbados.

However, after racing to 23/0 in 1.3 overs, India lost three quick wickets to be relegated to 34/3 in the fifth over. Rohit was the first one dismissed for nine off five deliveries, followed by Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav.

Recalling his mindset at that moment in an interview with JioHotstar, Rohit said (via News18):

"I was panicking. I wasn’t comfortable. I thought we’d let them into the game. Of course, in the back of my mind, I always believed our lower middle order, although it hadn’t batted much during the tournament, had made an impact whenever given the opportunity."

Fortunately for India, the move to promote Axar Patel to No.5 worked wonders, with the all-rounder scoring a crucial 31-ball 47. He added 72 runs with Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket to resurrect the Indian innings.

"Not many people are talking about Axar’s knock, but it was the game-changer. Scoring 47 off 31 at that stage was vital. And we needed one player to bat through the innings, Virat did that brilliantly," added Rohit.

India eventually posted a competitive 176/7 in 20 overs before the bowlers restricted the Proteas to 169/8, resulting in a seven-run win.

"I’m sure he was thinking the same" - Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's knock in 2024 T20 World Cup final

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrated India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in style [Credit: Getty]

Rohit Sharma believed Virat Kohli's three boundaries in the first over of the 2024 T20 World Cup final helped the latter produce his match-winning knock. Kohli had scored only 75 runs in seven innings before the final in the tournament at a dismal average of under 11.

However, he finished with 76 off 59 balls in the final, earning him Player of the Match honors.

"If you hit three boundaries in the first over, then you’ve started well. That’s what every cricketer wants. The experience of playing for India for so many years helps. You can control your emotions, control your thoughts and stay in the moment. I’m sure he was thinking the same: ‘Today is the day I need to be focused.’ Not worrying about what happened before. And he played a brilliant innings, a fantastic partnership with Axar," said Rohit Sharma (via the aforementioned source).

Following the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Kohli and Rohit announced their retirements from T20Is.

