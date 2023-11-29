"I personally called Mohammad Amir" - Mohammad Hafeez says pacer has "moved on" from international cricket

Pakistan men's new director Mohammad Hafeez has stated that he offered Mohammad Amir to take back his international retirement and fight for selection again by playing domestic cricket but the pacer denied it.

Amir called quits on his Test career in 2019 before retiring from all formats the following year. At the time, he said he was being "mentally tortured" and getting taunts that he didn't want to play for Pakistan. Since then, he has featured in multiple T20 leagues around the globe and worked as a pundit.

“I personally called Mohammad Amir and told him that if he wants to play for Pakistan, he is free to take back his retirement and get back in the system. If he performs in domestic, he will be considered purely on the basis on merit. He communicated to me that he had moved on,” Hafeez said in a press conference.

Amir picked up 259 international wickets across formats in his 11-year-long career - 119 in Tests, 81 in ODIs, and 59 in T20Is.

Our bowling lineup can give winning performances in Australia, says Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan's next assignment is a Test tour to Australia in December. The Asian giants are yet to win a series Down Under, having lost the last 14 Tests in Australia.

The Men in Green would also be without young pacer Naseem Shah, who is injured. But Hafeez, who also doubles up as the coach, sounded a tone of optimism and hope.

"It is an exciting challenge and I repeat that a lot because when you want to gain something, you get excited. Naseem is injured, but I don't think you can pin losses on the absence of one player. Every player has to deliver," he said.

"In this team, the bowling unit has good bowlers, the best ones in the Pakistan system have been selected. The bowling line-up that we have, I have a very strong gut feeling that they can give winning performances there. When you take 20 wickets, that is when you have a chance of winning. I think our bowling is capable of doing that," Hafeez added.

The first Test of the tour will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14.