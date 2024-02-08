“I would personally look at another option” – Sanjay Manjrekar on KS Bharat ahead of third Test against England

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was disappointed with wicketkeeper KS Bharat’s performance with the bat in the first two Tests against England. The 58-year-old believes that the right-handed batter has failed to deliver after being picked as a replacement for Ishan Kishan during the Test series against South Africa.

Manjrekar urged the selectors to look for options who can contribute with the bat, with Rishabh Pant anyway set to reclaim the spot once fully fit. The comments came as Bharat returned scores of 41, 28, 17, and 6 in the two Tests against England.

On Thursday (February 8), Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo:

“It's a lot like he’s playing his first series. He’s played before, he played all four Test matches against Australia and Rishabh Pant is due to come any time soon. So, I am not sure whether it is worthwhile and makes sense to keep investing in KS Bharat. He’s also not 20 years old and India had moved on from KS Bharat and gone to Ishan Kishan.

“So he’s done just enough to maybe just keep his place in the side. This team management believes in being fair to every individual, but I would personally look at another option before Rishabh Pant comes in and takes his place.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“India will start looking at KS Bharat whether his keeping is that good we can afford to have somebody who is not contributing as much with the bat. India of late and the world over, if you see is going for keepers who are decent good keepers but contribute with the bat.

“I mean look at Rishabh Pant in the last 3-4 years, his contribution with the bat. So, those are things that India will have to look at.”

Last year, Bharat scored just 101 runs in four matches against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a highest score of 44. The wicketkeeper-batter had managed scores of five and 23 in the World Test Championship final.

“It was really a toss-up between Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer” – Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of third Test against England

Sanjay Manjrekar further believes that Shreyas Iyer has put his place in danger by failing to deliver in the first two games against England. He pointed out that Gill outshone Iyer with a timely century by playing less risky shots to keep his place in the side.

Manjrekar said:

“Something that he’s got to accept (spot in danger) because it was really a toss-up between Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Unfortunately, Shreyas Iyer got out in the shot that he played, but I just loved the approach. So, that’s gives me some confidence."

He continued:

"The difference being Shubman Gill didn’t take that many risks to get out. That might just play against Shreyas Iyer.”

Iyer looked good for his 29 in the second innings of the second Test against England but again threw away his wicket. The middle-order batter has managed 104 runs in the two Tests at an average of 26.

He was also dismal in the two-match Test series against South Africa, managing just 41 runs in four innings. Overall, Iyer has failed to score a half-century in his last 12 innings in the format.

