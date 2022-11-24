"I personally think that's the best I have ever seen live in T20 cricket" - Daryl Mitchell on Suryakumar Yadav's century in 3rd match

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has termed Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav's stellar unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries in the third T20I as the best innings he has ever seen live.

The Kiwi bowlers had no reply to the No.1-ranked T20I batter as he dispatched them to all corners of Mount Maunganui, bringing up his second T20I hundred in the process. Suryakumar's knock was rife with breathtaking strokeplay, some of which defied the laws of physics.

He scored a major portion of his runs behind the wicket with the help of his trademark unorthodox shots. The right-handed batter was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts, which helped India to a comfortable win.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview, Mitchell lavished praise on Suryakumar, who is setting a new standard for batters around the globe. He said:

"He is seriously good, isn't he? I had the pleasure of bowling to him in the IPL. He is world class. Obviously that innings, I personally think that's the best I have ever seen live in T20 cricket. He is easily in some pretty good form at the moment, making the game appear easy."

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also recently shed praise on Suryakumar after expressing his disbelief at some of the shots that the ace Indian batter is not only attempting, but playing to absolute perfection.

The Mumbai-born batter has had a memorable year, having amassed over 1000 runs in the shortest format for India. He has been consistent irrespective of his batting position or the conditions, making him an invaluable asset.

"We as a group really look forward to taking on the best in the world and India is definitely right up there" - Daryl Mitchell

Led by Kane Williamson, New Zealand were eliminated by Pakistan from the T20 World Cup 2022 in the semi-final stage. Following the culmination of the tournament, the Kiwis' focus shifted to the short home season against India.

While rain has played its part in two of the three matches played so far, Mitchell relishes the opportunity to play against one of the best sides in the world on home soil. Mitchell said:

"They are world class players. Obviously at the international stage they are really good and being able to experience the IPL with a number of those guys, you do see how talented and good they are."

Mitchell continued:

"It's awesome to have them across on our shores over here in New Zealand over the summer and take them on. We as a group really look forward to taking on the best in the world and India is definitely right up there."

The Blackcaps are scheduled to tour India in early 2023 for a white-ball series, according to the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

The Men in Blue secured the T20I series by a 1-0 margin and are on the lookout to defeat New Zealand in the ODI rubber as well. It is to be noted that they faced a 3-0 whitewash the last time they faced the Kiwis in the 50-over format.

India will face New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, November 25, at Eden Park in Auckland.

