"I will rest Arshdeep Singh; I want to see Umran Malik and Deepak Chahar in New Zealand" - Parthiv Patel 

Former Team India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has opined that the management should consider resting Arshdeep Singh for the upcoming first ODI against New Zealand.

The left-arm seamer has more or less cemented his place in the Indian T20I team since making his international debut during the tour of England earlier this year.

He recently recorded his best T20I bowling figures with a proficient spell of 4-37 in the third contest against New Zealand in Napier.

While he has rested his case for the shortest format, Arshdeep is yet to feature in an ODI match. He is primed to make his ODI debut in the upcoming three-match series against the Blackcaps, but Parthiv feels that the young pacer should be given a little breather first.

The former keeper-batter said on Cricbuzz:

"I will rest Arshdeep Singh, I want to see Umran Malik and Deepak Chahar there. This is a great opportunity to see these fast bowlers, the talented ones that have come from the last year's IPL. They have gone onto do well in domestic cricket. Hopefully, they do well so that the pace battery, which is already good, can be bettered."

Arshdeep was handed a break during the home series against Australia in September. Should the Punjab-born youngster be benched for the series opener against New Zealand, Team India have other options in the form of Umran Malik and Deepak Chahar.

"I think they will obviously play with three pacers and two spinners" - Dinesh Karthik on New Zealand

New Zealand were recently crowned the No.1-ranked ODI side following England's 3-0 drubbing against Australia. The Kiwis will be bolstered by the return of Kane Williamson, who was not part of the tied third T20I between the two sides.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is not part of the 13-man squad, which suggests that the spin-bowling responsibilities will be down to the finger-spinner duo of Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell.

Terming New Zealand as a side that plays a tight brand of cricket, Team India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik said during the same interaction:

"When I look at the NZ team, I think they will obviously play with three pacers and two spinners, but this time there will be two finger-spinners in Bracewell and Santner. Bracewell, in the recent past, has done really well for New Zealand. When it comes to pacers, there might be a toss-up between Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne."

The two sides will lock horns in the first ODI on Friday, November 25, at Eden Park in Auckland.

Should Team India consider resting Arshdeep Singh for the series opener? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "Sanju Samson is a great proven player at No. 6" - Dinesh Karthik

Poll : 0 votes