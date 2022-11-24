"Sanju Samson is a great proven player at No. 6" - Dinesh Karthik 

Team India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik feels that Sanju Samson could feature at No. 6 in the playing XI during the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

The Kerala-born player failed to receive an opportunity during the rain-marred T20I series, despite members playing XI not being among the runs in the three-match affair.

Samson heads into the ODI series on the back of some good form in the format. He scored 116 runs in three matches against South Africa at home last month and was unbeaten over the course of the entire series.

Having waited a year for his second ODI appearance, Samson has been a regular in the second-string ODI set-up. He notched up appearances against West Indies and Zimbabwe as well and averages 82.87 in 2022.

Noting that Samson can slot into the lower-middle order in the playing XI, Karthik said on Cricbuzz:

"I feel Shikhar and Shubman will open, Shreyas will bat at No.3, you get the feeling that Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav will follow them at No.4 and No.5. Samson is a great proven player at No.6. Then you have the five bowlers to follow."

Karthik added:

"I think that Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur will definitely be given an opportunity. Then the three pacers to follow."

Samson has played T20I cricket in New Zealand before as he was part of the 2020 tour with the Indian team. He was under consideration to play the recently concluded T20I series between the two sides but failed to muster an appearance as the management opted to take a different route entirely.

"I think this will be a series where we will at least see 13-14 players from India" - Dinesh Karthik

Team India majorly stuck with the same combination during their 1-0 T20I series win over the Kiwis. However, Karthik feels that change could be in the offing since Shikhar Dhawan is leading the side.

With Rohit Sharma being rested, the leadership responsibility once again falls to the senior opening batter.

Opining that with Dhawan not being the full-time captain, he would not mind making changes to the playing XI, Karthik said:

"I think in this ODI series, Team India would not mind trying more because Shikhar Dhawan knows he is not going to be the full-time captain. He would be relaxed with the result. I think this will be a series where we will at least see 13-14 players from India."

India are slated to take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, November 25, at Eden Park in Auckland.

