"I personally think Jos Buttler is very close to inheriting the white-ball captaincy" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has earmarked Jos Buttler to succeed Eoin Morgan as the country's white-ball captain. Vaughan also reflected on Buttler's diminishing Test returns, and feels he has failed to find the right tempo required to succeed in the red-ball format.

Buttler has managed only 107 runs in four Tests across seven innings in the ongoing Ashes series. The 31-year-old has averaged a dismal 16, with a best of 39, and has failed to score runs down the order. He has also been mediocre behind the stumps, fluffing two catches in Adelaide, which was significant in England's loss.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan has backed Buttler to replace Morgan as England's white-ball captain ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in November. The 47-year old wrote in this regard:

"I personally think he is very close to inheriting the white-ball captaincy. If Eoin Morgan finds form this summer, then keep him, but if not then make Jos captain for the T20 World Cup in November. He should be given the freedom to lead the team his way, like Morgan has for the last six months. It is hard to play all three formats as a keeper."

Morgan, England's 50-over World Cup-winning captain, has struggled with the bat recently. The Ireland-born player made only 68 runs in six games in the 2021 World T20, where England's exit in the semi-final put his future as the team's captain under the spotlight.

"It takes a huge amount of effort to be a top keeper in Test cricket" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Michael Vaughan has noted that Buttler's failure in Tests boils down to his indecisiveness with his batting style. The 47-year old attributed Buttler's struggles to the challenge of playing all three formats, saying:

"His record is not horrific, but ultimately he has found it hard to get the tempo right, and decide what style of batsman he needs to be. His keeping has not become high-class, but when playing all three formats, it is hard to put in the commitment each day. It takes a huge amount of effort to be a top keeper in Test cricket."

Buttler, who scored 11 runs against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, will miss the final game in Hobart due to a hand injury.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket Jos Buttler will not play in the fifth Ashes Test because of a finger injury, England captain Joe Root has confirmed 🤕 Jos Buttler will not play in the fifth Ashes Test because of a finger injury, England captain Joe Root has confirmed 🤕

The 31-year-old is unlikely to play a Test anytime soon, as Jonny Bairstow has fared well.

