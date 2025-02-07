"I would have played the same shot if 40-50 runs were needed" – India batter defends shot leading to his wicket in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

India star batter Shubman Gill has defended himself after getting out for 87 runs off 96 balls in the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. When asked whether he was rushing for his century, the Player of the Match retorted, saying he would have played the same shot if the team were 50 runs away from the target instead of 14.

The remarks came after Gill holed out to Jos Buttler at mid-on off Saqib Mahmood in the 37th over. The pacer bowled a short delivery and the right-handed batter stepped outside leg but was cramped for room, hit high on the bat and the ball looped towards Buttler, who completed a good diving catch.

Gill told Star Sports after the match (via CricToday):

“I was not targeting a hundred, and I was trying to dominate the bowlers. I would have played the same shot if 40-50 runs were needed to win the match. It feels good when you win matches for the country.”

“That allowed me to play sheet anchor role” – Shubman Gill credits India teammate for match-winning knock

Shubman Gill credited India teammate Shreyas Iyer for his counterattack in the first ODI against England. The reaction came as the duo put on a 94-run third-wicket partnership after India lost both their openers for 19 within six overs. The 25-year-old said in the same discussion:

“He was playing his shots, and that allowed me to play sheet anchor role. It is better to take a back seat when the other batter is in that type of mood. When he departed, I decided to take the matter into my hands.”

Shreyas Iyer smashed 59 runs off just 36 balls, hitting two sixes and nine boundaries. The 30-year-old took on Jofra Archer for back-to-back maximums to launch a counterattack after Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) and Rohit Sharma (2) perished early.

To everyone’s surprise, Iyer played only because star batter Virat Kohli was injured (swollen knee). Iyer scored over 530 runs in 11 matches for the Men in Blue in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The second ODI between the two teams is scheduled to be played in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

